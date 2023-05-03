A leading southern Australian livestock agent has noticed a cautious approach in the cattle market of late, as yardings across the country have ebbed and flowed during weeks disrupted by public holidays.
Cattle markets return to regular programming this week, after the Easter weekend and Anzac Day impacted trade for the majority of April.
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock development manager Ron Rutledge said the end of school holidays and changing weather had slowed down demand as slaughter supply had increased.
"Because we've had a full functioning week, we're in a full supply period," Mr Rutledge said.
"There's a significant abundance of surplus cattle needing to be sold which puts pressure on the processing sector to keep prices at reasonable levels.
"The phrase of the month is that everyone has a 'cautious approach'."
He said there would hopefully be more of an increase in cattle prices in the lead up to winter, but at the moment, there were still concerns surrounding the upcoming weather forecast and economic cycle.
"With seven to 10 days of [relatively] dry weather coming, that's putting pressure back on slaughter markets and we've seen a rise in cows coming forward, where the store market is currently stable," he said.
"We had rain through the back end of the week before last which gave our store market a shot in the arm, despite having several holiday periods with ANZAC Day, weeks of holidays, mid-week breaks and the like.
"So we've now got full weeks of kills."
Mr Rutledge said the feeder market had firmed, yet the light weaner market eased in recent weeks.
"There's a lot more supply than what we can handle and that's catered with a lot of females being sold due to pregnancy testing that normally happens at this time of year," he said.
"The demand for store and feeder cattle is solid, but demand for slaughter has waned because processors are taking a lot of bookings, and that's a supply issue."
Meat & Livestock Australia market analyst Ripley Atkinson said there were 36,499 cattle yarded nationally last week, which was a typical amount for this time of year.
Mr Atkinson said the week prior, the national cattle yarding total was of 55,444 head, 54 per cent above the weekly average for 2023.
"As expected, the ANZAC Day public holiday saw numbers fall sharply," he said.
"In anticipation of the public holiday, producers chose to offload larger numbers of stock the week before, in turn driving higher supply."
He said that the market environment was also reflected in the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator over the last week.
"It closed 14 cents a kilogram carcase weight softer than a week ago to finish [last week at] 671c/kg and supply halved through the indicator," he said.
"This performance is indicative of the broader market.
"Cattle processed rose by 29pc or 26,000 head week-on-week to record 114,842 head processed for the week ending April 21.
"However, with the ANZAC Day public holiday [last] week and the Queensland Labour Day public holiday [this] week, numbers are expected to fall again before recovering strongly in May."
As of close of business Tuesday this week, the EYCI was sitting at 656.59c/kg.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
