Dead ducks to be dumped outside premier's office

Dozens of dead native birds will be dumped outside Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' office as debate heats up on the future of duck shooting.
In keeping with a long-running annual tradition, the Coalition Against Duck Shooting will on Tuesday display recovered birds that were shot and killed following the opening of the shooting season.
Campaign director Laurie Levy said about 100 birds would be laid out, including illegally shot protected and threatened species.
The group said shooters had shown "blatant disregard" for protected and threatened species, and admonished the regulator.
"The recreational shooting of native waterbirds must be abolished," he said.
"The (Game Management Authority) enthusiastically concentrated on prosecuting volunteers who were rescuing wounded native waterbirds, instead of working to ensure threatened species weren't shot."
The demonstration has its origins in 1986 when Victorian politicians refused to join rescuers on the wetlands to see the sanctioned "carnage", Mr Levy previously said.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
He likened those days to the "Wild West" as shooters fired at everything that moved with little to no regulation.
Eight members of a parliamentary inquiry into duck shooting converged on the game reserve near Geelong on Wednesday to observe the opening of the shorter five-week season, which includes strict bag limits.
The committee has already received 1700 submissions and is due to publish its final report by August 31.
Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania are the only states where duck shooting is permitted after Western Australia, NSW and Queensland banned the practice.
It comes as controversial reforms to overhaul Victoria Police's use of police informants are set to pass the upper house after the Greens pledged their support.
The Andrews government agreed to put the Human Source Management Bill on ice in late March after draft changes to raise the threshold for police to use lawyers as informants weren't enough to quell the Greens' concerns.
But the minor party has now confirmed its support after brokering amendments which members say will provide the necessary checks and balances to help prevent a repeat of the Lawyer X scandal.
"This includes stronger oversight of police activities in relation to their use of human sources, as well as increased protections for children," Greens justice spokeswoman Katherine Copsey said.
Police will still be able to use lawyers to inform on their clients in rare circumstances where there is an "imminent risk" to a person's or community safety.
Another bill to make the North Richmond supervised injecting room permanent will also face upper house scrutiny, but Greens and opposition amendments are likely to fail without government support.
Australian Associated Press
