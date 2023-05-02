Stock & Land
Dead ducks to be dumped outside premier's office

By Callum Godde
Updated May 2 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
About 100 birds will be laid out outside the office of Premier Daniel Andrews. (Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
Dozens of dead native birds will be dumped outside Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' office as debate heats up on the future of duck shooting.

