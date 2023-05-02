Stock & Land
Reports of mice running across roads causing concern for croppers

Philippe Perez
Philippe Perez
May 3 2023
Farmers across Victoria are urged to not be complacent about protecting crops, after mice have been observed crossing roads at St Arnaud. Picture via Shutterstock
Mice presence has been sporadic in Victorian cropping farms so far this sowing season, but it has prompted call from a leading researcher for farmers to not be complacent.

