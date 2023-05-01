Stock & Land
VFF and David Littleproud call for a pause on transmission line planning

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 6:29pm
Barry Batters, St Arnaud, said many questions were not answered during consultation from AEMO. Picture by Philippe Perez
Barry Batters, St Arnaud, said many questions were not answered during consultation from AEMO. Picture by Philippe Perez

The Victorian Farmers Foundation (VFF) have asked the state government to take over the planning of the state's transmission network, citing a failure from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) to properly consult with farmers.

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

