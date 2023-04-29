Stock & Land
Home/News

Rutherglen residents concerned about drains as town develops

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
April 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rutherglen's Peter Hartung standing in a culvert installed by Indigo Council nearby his property on the corner of Glasgow Street and Glencoe Lane. Mr Hartung has raised concerns the drainage is not up to scratch for the amount of new houses being built. Picture by James Wiltshire
Rutherglen's Peter Hartung standing in a culvert installed by Indigo Council nearby his property on the corner of Glasgow Street and Glencoe Lane. Mr Hartung has raised concerns the drainage is not up to scratch for the amount of new houses being built. Picture by James Wiltshire

Peter Hartung is a broken man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.