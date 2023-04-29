Peter Hartung is a broken man.
The Rutherglen resident's Glasgow Street property has been subject to flooding since he built there in 2015.
While he was aware of the risks of being on low-lying land, Mr Hartung has argued inadequate drainage around the street is to blame and called on Indigo Council to address it.
Mr Hartung said he had spent thousands of dollars on work around his property, which has paddocks at the rear, in an effort to prevent further water damage, but said it would only get worse as more development took place in the town.
His most recent claim was for $20,000 after water washed through his shed, but other impacts to his land are not covered by insurance.
"They're quite happy to keep giving out permits, but there's no infrastructure being put in at all. All the water that essentially would land on the ground and soak in is now all shooting down this drain," he said.
"It's not just this wet season that I've been complaining about this, it's been this way for years.
"It's purely neglect of drains. We can blame it on the fact it's been a bad year, but it has been constant. My driveway has been fixed up for the third time so I can drive in.
"It's a wall of water that comes at me."
Mr Hartung said he would like to see wider pipes installed on Glasgow Street to better handle the flow of water and a second culvert on Glencoe Road, which has been purchased but not yet put in place.
The pipes are 300mm wide and were installed in the 1980s.
"These drains should be upgraded to at least 600mm pipes, if not a square culvert," Mr Hartung said.
"I can't recall any maintenance being done in the eight years I've been here. The only thing I can think of is they're understaffed and they can't get it done."
Indigo Council infrastructure director Ian Ellett said there was no immediate maintenance planned for the area.
"The site was recently inspected and there were no issues identified with blockage or significant reduction in capacity arising from gravel deposition," he said.
"Grass-lined drains are preferable to a hard, smooth surface as they reduce flow velocities and erosion as well as encouraging infiltration.
"The drains in the area are adequately sized to cater for the future fully developed catchment. In larger storm events, some overland stormwater flow will find its way into other drains.
"The drains will continue to be subject to recurrent or periodic maintenance as required."
Mr Ellett said a similar capacity culvert would be installed at the drainage line low point on Glencoe Road, but it was not likely until after winter.
Bill Steele lives directly opposite Mr Hartung and isn't badly affected given he's on higher ground, but understood the pipes running across his property contributed to the flooding.
"When this house was put up 40 years ago, we didn't build it, we came 20 years ago, but the shire said in those days to build on your block of land here, you had to put in a six-inch pipe to handle the water," he said.
"More houses did start to go in and these drains started to have problems way back even probably 30 years ago.
"Move forward to the last five or six years, if we have a snap storm just sweep through and it really rains hard for an hour or an hour-and-a-half, those drains can go from bone dry to overflowing.
"The water can't get through those six-inch pipes across our driveways all the way down Glasgow Street and then it spills over."
On nearby Barkly Street, Matt Wicks had experienced no issues with flooding until the past two years.
"Since the council have done works above us in the streets, cleaning drains, we flood every time we get 20mm of rain now. It's not a little flood, we have four or five inches coming through my house," he said.
"I've paid $2000 for a levee bank but half my fence is covered with gravel because the water can't get away. It's normal to have 20mm rain events, so you can't be flooding with them, but that's the game we're playing."
Mr Hartung's neighbour Quentin Ferry said road work on Glasgow Street this year had helped ease the impact of flooding, but stressed drainage must be improved.
"I feel sorry for the council in many respects because they haven't got enough money to do anything, but they did sit on their hands and do nothing for an awfully long time," he said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
