Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Kyneton Angus steers from 400-470c/kg, for some lighter weight, spring drop calves.

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated April 28 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agents yarded 600 head of cattle in April. Picture supplied
Agents yarded 600 head of cattle in April. Picture supplied

Rain had brought confidence to the April store cattle sale, despite talk of "doom and gloom" over how the weather is shaping up, says McGrath Rodwells Kyneton director Kieran McGrath.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.