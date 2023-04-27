Rain had brought confidence to the April store cattle sale, despite talk of "doom and gloom" over how the weather is shaping up, says McGrath Rodwells Kyneton director Kieran McGrath.
"There has certainly been a fair bit of confidence, in the job," he said.
Agents yarded around 600 head of cattle.
"It was a very solid sale, there was a good representation of store buyers, backgrounders and trade buyers in attendance," Mr McGrath said.
"The good cattle made the money they should have made, younger weaners sold exceptionally well.
"If there was a downside, even though it wasn't a quality yarding, I thought the cows and calves and joined females looked good buying."
Elders Kyneton Livestock manager Dean Coxon said steers were firm, to slightly dearer, on the previous month.
Good Angus steers made from 400-470c/kg, for some lighter weight, spring drop calves.
Most colored cattle made under 400c/kg
There was a small selection of cows and calves and joined females,
Elders cows and calves topped at about $1900 and joined females made to $1680.
"A general rain in the area at Easter time saw locals dip their toes back in the market, with solid enough prices for the yarding put forward," Mr Coxon said.
"Next months agents will conduct a spring drop weaner sale and are expecting close to 1000 head to be yarded, including 100 pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers and many feature lines of well-bred weaners."
He said Albury, NSW commission buyer Duncan Brown bought "a lot of cattle", with other purchasers including Nutrien Euroa, Elders Ballarat, Ballarat Meat Company, Hardwicks and Highland Meat Company, as well as local agents.
Mavis Crump, Benloch, sold 13 Adameluca-blood steers, av 408kg, for $1160 or 406c/kg.
L Lombardi, East Trentham, sold nine Limousin-cross steers, 446kg, for $1680 or 376c/kg.
D Brown, Gisborne, sold seven Weatherly-blood steers, 378kg, for $1530 or 404c/kg.
Eaton Park, Kerrie, sold nine Angus steers, 315kg, for $1400 or 444c/kg.
V Lambourne, Tylden, sold 14 Adameluca-blood steers, 272kg, for $1300 or 447c/kg.
Mavis Crump sold 11 Adameluca-blood heifers, 409kg, for $1410 or 344c/kg.
She also sold a second pen of five, 361kg, for $1330 or 368c/kg.
LS Warner, Taradale, sold six Adameluca-blood heifers, 411kg, for $1410 or 343c/kg.
Eaton Park sold 14 Angus heifers, 285kg, for $1210 or 424c/kg.
Redesdale Station sold 11 Angus steers, 363kg, for $1500 or 413c/kg.
Roseberry Hill sold 10 Shorthorn-cross steers, 340kg, for $1410 or 414c/kg.
Omnizar sold 10 Angus steers, 277kg, for $1230 or 444c/kg.
Mixed age cows with spring-drop calves sold for $2200 a head while 17 pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows, for June-July calving, sold for between $1430 and $1520.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
