A central Victorian shire is proposing a 15 per cent drop in the farm rate, after a further revaluation of nearly 21 per cent since last financial year.
In its draft budget, the Pyrenees Shire council has proposed reducing its farm differential from 70pc to 67pc of that levied on households.
Mayor, councillor Ron Eason said the differential system had been in place for many years.
'We adjust it as to what we feel the current circumstances are," Cr Eason said.
The value of farmland rose by 20.97 pc, or $602,300, from $2.871 million in 2022/23 to $3.474m this financial year.
"At the moment we are looking across the shire at what the rating situation is with a 3.5pc cap, so we are trying to do the best we can with what is available to us," he said.
"It's beginning to be a real struggle."
The council proposes dropping the general farm rate for 1632 properties by 14.15pc, from 0.1657cents in the dollar in 2022/23 to 0.142247 c/$ next financial year.
Council expected to raise $4.8m in rates from farmland.
Cr Eason said flooding had "very severely impacted" some farmers, across the shire.
"Everyone is doing it tough," he said.
"We tried to come up with the best solution, across the shire, as best we can," he said.
The $24.8m budget included $7.8m dedicated to capital works and was based on predicted inflation of 3.6% over the 2023-24 financial year.
"We know that understanding budgets is not always high on the public's agenda, but we would like to encourage you to view this year's budget to understand how we provide services," Cr Eason said.
Income from rates, charges and fees covers 55pc of the funding council needed to provide the current level of service.
The remaining funding came from state and federal government grants.
This year's budget also included provision for a loan to help support planned capital works throughout the shire.
"While recent inflation has seen the cost of works and services increase significantly, council's sound financial position means this year we can still have a lot of capital works and projects to deliver throughout the shire, including roadworks, footpath connections, and much-needed improvements and developments at Beaufort Caravan Park," Cr Eason said.
"We're looking forward to delivering on some great things for the Shire and community in the next financial year with this budget."
Community members can find this year's draft budget online on the Engagement Hub: engage.pyrenees.vic.gov.au.
Submissions need to be in by 9am on Monday May 22 either in writing, email or through the Hub.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
