No bids were made today in an online auction for a well established and high rainfall farm near Heywood in south-west Victoria.
Allandale at Homerton went to an online auction today for its 260 hectares (642 acres) just 16km from Heywood.
It featured highly productive pastures, quality infrastructure and a near four-bedroom home.
An astonishing $10,775 an acre was paid for similar grazing land close by, put up by the same agents for the Seymour Park Aggregation in October 2022.
An opening price was suggested of $9000 per acre was placed on Allandale to kick the auction off but no bids were made.
Most expected the property would reach around $10,66/ac.
Allandale comprises good pasture over sandy loam soils, divided into 12 main paddocks and five smaller holding paddocks.
Agents from A1 Real Estate Solutions said the versatile property was well suited to prime lamb, beef, dairy, cropping or equine although today is is primarily set up for sheep.
The property has an impressive fertiliser history and is well watered with five bores, four which are windmill operated and one with pressure pump and a 5000 litre tank on a high stand.
Fodder storage is carried across two 25 tonne silos and a large walled hayshed.
There is also a fully enclosed machinery shed, another three bay open machinery shed and workshop.
The property has a four-stand shearing shed with grinding room and four shearing plants, undercover sheep yards, drafting race and drenching race.
The shed has a large holding capacity and features an Atlex adjustable 4 deck, loading ramp with year-round B-Double access.
There is also a cattle yard plus loading ramp with direct road access, truck wash down, plus underground fuel tank.
There is also a five paddock horse area with sheds, solar electric fencing and concrete wash down area.
The four-bedroom brick veneer home has an established garden and trees.
The home was painted throughout in 2022 and features Redgum shelving and cabinetry in living and dining areas, double roller blind window furnishings.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
