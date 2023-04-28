Stock & Land
Leongatha cattle sale features CJ Pendergast, Elm Valley cattle

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated April 28 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 12:55pm
Autumn rainfall across south Victoria has renewed confidence among bullock fatteners as they re-entered the race against feedlotters at Leongatha on Friday to buy pens of cattle.

Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

