Australian agriculture and agribusiness executive pay in 2021-22

By Ed Gannon
Updated April 27 2023 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
Revealed: What Aussie agriculture's bigwigs earn
Fancy a job in Australian agriculture that pays $4.745 million? Well, that single job is out there, but it is already occupied - by Robert Spurway.

