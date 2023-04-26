Mortlake's Duane Hayden was rewarded with a spectacular light display on Monday morning.
The photographer captured these stunning images between 6.20am and 4.50am.
The aurora was one of the most spectacular Mr Hayden has ever seen.
"I've captured a number of auoras over the years since moving to Victoria from Western Australia," Mr Hayden said.
"But I've only seen a few good shows like the one last night in the early hours.
"We are approaching solar maximum, which increases the chance of seeing stronger auroras then when at solar minimum."
Aurora Australis, more commonly known as the Southern Lights, is a rare natural light display that can only be witnessed from remote locations.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.