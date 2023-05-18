Avid working dog photographer Hannah Perkins has managed to capture six Kelpies in a line at one time on her family's eastern Victorian property.
The Bairnsdale agri-enthusiast runs The Kelpie Clan on Instagram and spends hours at a time trying to set up the most perfect photos of her working dogs.
She hopes to pursue a career in agriculture and said photographing working dogs was one of her favourite things to do.
Western Victorian farmer and photographer Tracey Kruger, Croxton East, has also been busy with the camera, and recently snapped a photo of a calf which had been separated from its mother.
"This little beauty was somehow stuck on the wrong side of the fence from its mother," she said.
"This was our Mexican standoff as I contemplated catching her and putting her back over the fence.
"It ended up with us having to go the long way via the gate."
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo via email to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au, hashtag #StockandLand on Instagram or send it on Facebook.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
