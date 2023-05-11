Cattle farmer Carla Pittman's cows are that quiet that she can literally take a seat on them.
The Geurie, NSW, farmer and regular photo contributor was photographed with Romy, a Romagnola/Santa Gertrudis-cross cow.
"She is almost 10 years old and is always such a pleasant cow to be around," Mrs Pittman said.
Meanwhile, Mia Mia farmer Geraldine Fasso snapped a photo of a curious creature while enjoying her morning tea.
"Having a cuppa with my wolly mate Boots," the central Victorian farmer said.
First-time contributor Craig McMickan also featured this week with a photo of a newborn Merino lamb at Smeaton, near Creswick.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
