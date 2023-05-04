Stock & Land
Home/News

Agriculture photos: A view from readers and their paddocks

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
May 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dairy farmer Louise Paltridge has shared a selfie she took with her blue Australian cattle dog, Maggie, on her dairy farm at Eight Mile Creek in South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.