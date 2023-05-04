Dairy farmer Louise Paltridge has shared a selfie she took with her blue Australian cattle dog, Maggie, on her dairy farm at Eight Mile Creek in South Australia.
The Tintinara-bred, SA, working dog is intelligent, loyal, loving, faithful and headstrong, according to Mrs Paltridge.
"She loves going on the ute and the motorbike and in true heeler style loves to get in and have a quick chomp on the cows' legs," she said.
"One of the best things about these blues is that she is not my dog; I am her human, and I wouldn't have it any other way."
Meanwhile, Heywood farmer Julie Dawson, Dawson's Park, Heywood, sent in a photo of her best friends, Jasmine Dawson and working dog Rusty.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
