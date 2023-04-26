Show & sale helps to find smaller studs

John and Liz Craig breed commercial Hereford cattle on 800 ha, on properties south of Hamilton and at Casterton.
The couple regularly attend the Herefords Australia National Show and Sale at Wodonga.
"Wodonga is a good chance to get away for a couple of days and see what some of the major studs are chasing for their own enterprises," Mr Craig said.
"If they haven't sold all their bulls on farm, we get to see what they've taken to Wodonga."
There is also the social side of the two day event.
"We will generally get to Wodonga each year to meet up and just generally talk with people in the industry."
The couple favour Yarram Park and Glendan Park bloodlines, attending these studs' on-property sales.
The show and sale at Wodonga is an opportunity to identify bulls with similar bloodlines and phenotypes.
"At Wodonga, we buy trusted bloodlines that we already know. Usually we buy from a smaller stud that has some exceptional cows and they buy or use a sire where we're familiar with the breeding."
Mr and Mrs Craig have a 500-head Hereford herd, including replacement heifers. They usually calve down 400 head each year, in March-April.
Empty cows are fattened and sold in early January, to lighten the stocking rate during summer.
"They usually average 330-345kg dressed weight."
Calves are weaned in November and December, over six weeks, so the steers and surplus heifers are ready for the annual weaner sales held at Hamilton in the second week of January each year.
Mr Craig harvests silage every year to feed out during weaning.
"We improve pastures, sowing mainly phalaris and clovers, with some ryegrass.
"We make silage, to assist with weaning, and if it's a dry autumn, we'll buy in hay for energy and roughage during calving and to feed out during the late winter months.
"We only feed when we have to, or need to. It's cheaper for the cattle to be eating the improved pastures than feeding them all the time."
Steers are turned off at average weights of 335-360 kg, aged eight to 10 months old, vaccinated and accredited for grassfed, European Union, Meat Standards Australis and Greenhams Never Ever programs.
"It doesn't hurt to have as much information available about their breeding, animal health and grass fed status, at the sale. The more stuff you have can only benefit your cattle's sales potential."
This year, Mr and Mrs Craig were awarded Herefords Australia's best pen for their steer consignment, at the weaner sales.
Surplus heifers might be sold at the weaner sales, picked up by feedlots, or Mr Craig might hold onto them and grow out these females for a breeders sale in the following spring.
Alternately, these heifers might be fattened and sold direct to an abbatoir.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.