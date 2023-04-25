Last year's devastating floods have allowed one northern shire, about to release a flood study, to update the project with more recent data.
Started in 2018, the initial Echuca Moama Torumbarry flood study considered data from the 1993 floods - the last time the Murray, Campaspe and Goulburn Rivers all flooded.
But that data was made obsolete by the October floods.
Campaspe shire council, the NSW and Victorian governments and North Central Catchment Management Authority are now updating the study, based on information gained from the October floods.
Campaspe shire mayor Rob Amos said the October floods had a devastating and unprecedented impact on the shire.
"The existing draft flood study, about to go out for community consultation when the flood occurred, was based on data from the 1993 flood event, the last time that the Murray, Campaspe and Goulburn rivers' flooding coincided," Cr Amos said.
"Recalibrating the draft study with data from the October 2022 flood event will enable potential future flood mitigation measures, warning systems and triggers to be developed based on the latest information.
"It will also improve flood modelling in areas associated with the lower Goulburn River levee system affecting Echuca Village and northeast of Moama."
Started in 2018, the draft Echuca-Torumbarry flood study is a joint project between Campaspe shire and Murray River councils, in conjunction with the NCCMA, Department of Environment Energy and Climate Action, and NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
The draft study was scheduled for community consultation last October but it was deferred when the flood occurred.
Cr Amos said it was anticipated that the revised draft Echuca Torrumbarry Flood Study would be completed and placed on public exhibition in late 2023.
"The next stage of the study is anticipated to start later this year," Cr Amos said.
