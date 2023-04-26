A bull supermarket at a multi-vendors' sale

Entry numbers are outstanding for this year's Herefords Australia 58th National Show and Sale, with many enduring and a few new exhibitors.
There are bulls ranging in age from February 2021 to April 2022 among the 192 entries.
The multi-vendor sale will see bulls on offer from 54 vendors across four States.
Among the new exhibitors are Scott and Pip Hann, of Truro Whiteface, Bellata, NSW. Truro was recently awarded the hat trick of junior and grand champion bull and supreme Hereford exhibit at the 2023 Royal Sydney Show.
The other new vendors this year are Ceato, Travdeans, Monterey and Harbrae studs.
The Herefords Australia National Show and Sale will be held at the Wodonga Exhibition Centre on May 10 and 11. The show component will be judged by Ben Noller of Palgrove Charolais Stud.
About a third of the consignment are bulls with horned genetics, with the remaining bulls polled, including 83 homozygous poll.
Chairperson of the organising committee, Alvio Trovatello, said a resurgence in the Hereford breed in recent years was attracting a lot of interest from seedstock and commercial beef breeders.
"The national sale is a bull buyers supermarket.
"The number of entries this year is a testament to the strength of the Hereford breed."
Mr Trovatello said bulls were selected to participate at Wodonga.
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
