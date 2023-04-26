Stock & Land

A bull supermarket at a multi-vendors' sale

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
April 27 2023 - 9:24am
Entry numbers are outstanding for this year's Herefords Australia 58th National Show and Sale, with many enduring and a few new exhibitors.

