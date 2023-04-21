Stock & Land
Home/News

Union says potential AgVic staff losses won't be known until after the budget

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CPSU federal secretary Karen Batt has described as "reprehensible" the state government's management of information on upcoming budget savings. Picture supplied
CPSU federal secretary Karen Batt has described as "reprehensible" the state government's management of information on upcoming budget savings. Picture supplied

Agriculture Victoria public servants are being told they're unlikely to be told how the state government's planned savings drive will affect them, until after the upcoming budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.