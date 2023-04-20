Buyers have grabbed all three of the Humphry family's Landcare-winning farm blocks for sale in the North-East.
A well-known farming name in the Wangaratta region, the blocks sold in a range of $5260 to almost $6880 per acre.
Now in their 70's and after three generations on this land, the Humphry's have decided it's time to slow down even though they are keeping their beloved Avondale dairy farm at Springhurst.
The Humphry's have now downsized by selling some of the land their descendants took on in 1914.
The sale included a strangely shaped block across 73 hectares (180 acres) created when the Hume Highway was realigned years ago.
The long finger like holding is fenced into five paddocks with four dams set up to run Merino sheep and lambs.
"We are all now in our seventies, so this sale offer is part of our personal plans to implement our staged withdrawal from farming after our long involvement," farmer partners Ian, Lindsay and Margaret Humphry said.
This is a family famous for their Landcare-winning sustainable agricultural ways, award-winning fine wool fleeces and their proud history in the north-east.
All three properties were sold through Elders Real Estate, Wangaratta.
The three have been operated as separate farms but used in conjunction with the noted home farm of Avondale, a dairy holding of almost 800 hectares at Springhurst.
Avondale is not for sale and will continue to be operated as an irrigated dairy farm by the Humphry family members and their staff "for the immediate future".
The Humphry Springhurst aggregation takes in 316 hectares (779 acres).
The three holdings have generally been used in support of the dairy farm to run dry cattle, grow out dairy replacement heifers, to produce dairy cross beef vealers, Merino sheep and lambs, and with some limited cropping.
Elders' agent Dave Colvin said the Humphry family was well known locally for the successful biological and sustainable farming approach they had implemented over more than 30 years.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
