Stock & Land
Home/News

The Humphry family has found buyer support for their downsizing plans

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 21 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This unusually shaped farming block was created when the Hume Highway was re-aligned years ago, and has now been sold. Pictures from Elders Real Estate
This unusually shaped farming block was created when the Hume Highway was re-aligned years ago, and has now been sold. Pictures from Elders Real Estate

Buyers have grabbed all three of the Humphry family's Landcare-winning farm blocks for sale in the North-East.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.