Stock & Land
Home/News

Mental health hub set to open in Terang later this year

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
April 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lizz Kelly holds a photo of her late son Thomas Vickers. Picture by Anthony Brady
Lizz Kelly holds a photo of her late son Thomas Vickers. Picture by Anthony Brady

Two Terang women hope to open a mental health hub in Terang before 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.