Stock & Land
Home/News

South-west food and fibre shout-out for sustainable energy forum

April 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great South Coast chief executive Natalie Collard says the forum will look closely at initiatives that are making a positive environmental impact, across the south-west. Picture supplied
Great South Coast chief executive Natalie Collard says the forum will look closely at initiatives that are making a positive environmental impact, across the south-west. Picture supplied

South West Victoria regional representative body, Food and Fibre Great South Coast, has called for speakers to present papers at the organisation's annual sustainable energy forum in July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.