South West Victoria regional representative body, Food and Fibre Great South Coast, has called for speakers to present papers at the organisation's annual sustainable energy forum in July.
The Great South Coast Energy Forum will bring together food and fibre, government, commercial and community leaders to discuss latest industry efforts driving forward climate action.
The forum will be held at Deakin University Warrnambool Campus on July 19.
Food and Fibre Great South Coast chief executive Natalie Collard said it would pay particular attention to initiatives that were making a positive environmental impact across the south west community.
"Last year we showcased incredible leading-edge hydrogen applications being applied across the south west region, including potential applications for dairy, plus net zero commitments and action taken by key livestock and dairy sectors, Wannon Water and forestry," Ms Collard said.
"It's vital that we continue to apply emerging energy solutions to our local environment and we can't wait to showcase what initiatives industry and local farmers have taken to drive forward sustainable practices across their production."
The event presented an opportunity to share emerging developments that were spearheading climate action across the food and fibre industry Australia wide.
"As representatives of the top agricultural production region in Australia, Food and Fibre Great South Coast is serious about promoting long-term, meaningful and coordinated climate action with all actors," Ms Collard said.
"That means creating opportunities to come together and build consensus around the important issues we face right now, like a fair transition to sustainable energy consumption and production as well as ensuring no member of our community is left behind."
Presenters will join a strong cohort of previous speakers including the Victorian Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change the Hon Lily D'Ambrosio (by video), President of the Victorian Farmers' Federation Emma Germano, and Chair of Food Agility Cooperative Research Centres Dr Anne Astin, all of whom presented last year.
