A south-west Victorian farming family has captured the moment a cunning fox took a seat on their outdoor furniture.
Julie Dawson said she caught the "very comfy fox" sitting outside her house on Dawson Park at Heywood.
Another photo sent in by Mrs Dawson shows the fox sleeping on the chair.
READ MORE:
Meanwhile, first-time contributor and farmer Victoria Maddocks sent in a photo taken at Ashbourne, west of Woodend.
"This super laid-back Merino, snapped by our farm manager Luke, was not at all fussed about being taken on a buggy ride to the shed for investigation into his foot issues," Ms Maddocks said.
"Happily, he's now fit and well and back with his mates in his home paddock."
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo via email to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au, hashtag #StockandLand on Instagram or send it on Facebook.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.