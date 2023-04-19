Lamb prices have started to ease across the eastern states as short weeks impact lamb demand.
After Monday's sales, three of the five eastern market indicators for lamb remained above 600 cents a kilogram.
The Trade Lamb Indicator closed at 672c/kg carcase weight, and the Heavy Lamb Indicator continued to sell at the highest rate of 712c/kg cwt.
Restocker lambs struggled to find a base, resting at 612c/kg, while light lambs closed on Monday at 576c/kg cwt.
Bendigo's offering of 11,550 lambs sold cheaper on Monday in what Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service described processor participation as selective, caused by the plainer quality.
Some buyers put this down to processors having enough lambs to buy privately further south which took the pressure off sourcing them from saleyards.
Most heavy lambs which weighed 26-30 kilograms sold $8 to $18 a head cheaper, making from $188-$229 or 720-750c/kg cwt.
Demand was solid for trade lambs amid limited numbers, while lambs weighing 20-24kg made from $166-$173 or about 687c/kg.
The best returned 721c/kg cwt.
The NLRS noted bidding remained steady from restockers, provided they were well-bred and in adequate lines.
Mutton in contrast has improved each week.
The mutton indicator was moderately higher on Monday and closed at 433c/kg cwt.
Mutton at Bendigo on Monday was a highlight with a few exporters pushing for supplies.
A run of outstanding shorn wethers estimated to weigh 33kg sold to a top of $191.
Merino ewes averaged $108 in the 20-24kg carcase range.
Heavy Merino ewes sold to $174 and heavy crossbred ewes made $132-$157.
At Ballarat on Tuesday the lamb market continued its strong price trends with trade lambs averaging about 747c/kg.
There were some moderate price increases of $3-$8 in the mixed quality yarding of just fewer than 32,000 lambs and 10,093 sheep.
Heavy lambs were in reasonable supply selling at $209-$278 to average 760 to 821c/kg cwt.
Light lambs did not receive as much processor support and prices eased $3, making from $96-$112.
Secondary lambs returning to the paddock were keenly sought.
The bulk of the well-bred portion received $100-$134, while lambs with weight and frame to feed on topped at $149 and averaged $134.
In mutton, rates were dearer and driven by strong northern competition.
Prices generally lifted $20-$28 with heavy Merino ewes selling from $145-$177.
Equally as impressive were the Merino wethers, while heavy crossbred ewe sales were dominated by Fletcher International, which pushed rates up by $28.
