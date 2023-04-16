Stock & Land
Home/News

More than 200 roosters seized after cockfight tip-off

By Adrian Black
April 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSPCA officers found hundreds of roosters in unsanitary conditions at a property near Melton. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
RSPCA officers found hundreds of roosters in unsanitary conditions at a property near Melton. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

More than 200 cockfighting roosters were removed from a property by the RSPCA following a search west of Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.