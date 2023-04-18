Preserving rare and heirloom seed varieties for future generations is no easy feat, but that's exactly what Clive and Penny Blazey, founders of The Diggers Club, have dedicated much of their lives to.
With grassroots as a mail order garden company, they had a vision to further their efforts into protecting otherwise-forgotten plant varieties, and so The Diggers Foundation was born.
The Diggers Foundation chief executive Tim Sansom said both the club and foundation were symbiotic to each other, with Mr and Ms Blazey still very much involved decades later.
"In a time when it was less easy to be an environmentalist, they stuck their neck out to be really passionate about this," Mr Sansom said.
"I'm inspired by their investment and it's now taking that vision to the next generation."
Profits from the club's members and sales lead into the important preservation work the foundation does.
"Collectively as 'diggers' the purpose is the same," Mr Sansom said.
"It's to encourage people to enjoy gardening, that's the top line, but to dig a little deeper and learning what the seeds are is a really strong focus to their preservation.
"The work we do requires engagement and we sustain ourselves at a certain level through our operations and memberships, I see a lot of people out there thinking what more can I do?
"We're saying you can help by becoming a seed supporter or even just becoming a digger."
With public displays at Herronswood, Dromana and The Garden of St Erth, Blackwood, the public can wander the gardens among displays of rare varieties, from summer perennials to heirloom vegetables.
"Both our gardens are organically certified - we believe in heavily organic and we've got a closer community with organic farmers," Mr Sansom said.
Popular among many garden lovers, The Diggers Foundation's main focus is to preserve heirloom seeds that otherwise may be lost to history and along with them is their individual and often rare genetics.
"With some knowledge and technical prowess you can save seeds from a variety for yourself and grow it again next year, we've got 'Nonno's Italian Pear' for example, which is a tomato provided to us from this family," Mr Sansom said.
"It would've been brought into the country by their grandfather, but the point is they were able to make true to type the following year.
"That is in complete comparison to F1 crops, many market gardens are grown intentionally, but it does mean they cannot take their own seed and take that from one generation to the other."
Earlier this year, The Diggers Foundation launched their Support a Seed program, where people can send an heirloom variety and the foundation will grow it for them.
"Sometimes it has a commercial viability but sometimes it doesn't, but it's really hard to find the support, there's no government support or funding," he said.
"They tend to follow the new and novel, there's no passion or interest from a government level to preserve these traditions, that's why it falls to places like us and to some others.
"That's why Clive and Penny have set up what we now have to do this, that's their legacy to provide and it's an important function, if its not being performed by someone else we're happy to do it."
He said their Support a Seed program was "vital" to the continuation of particular heirloom varieties at The Diggers Foundation, relying on members and sponsors to guarantee seeds for three years, however there were some that are not as popular and not self-funding.
New members to the foundation are always welcome and Mr Sansom said for people who wanted to get involved they could do so from their own homes or by becoming a member and visiting a garden.
For more information, click here.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
