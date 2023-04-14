Torquay Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a farm theft at Winchelsea after ostrich chicks were stolen over the Easter weekend.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said they were informed that about 20 ostrich chicks were stolen from a farm between April 9 and 10.
An online post from Hastings Ostrich Farms said about 99 per cent of ostrich chicks in Australia would be from their farm, which is the primary supplier in the Australian ostrich industry.
"Most of the chicks stolen were two weeks old and a few older ones," the post said.
"This appears to be a planned and targeted theft, and as it was over Easter the chicks could easily have moved interstate.
"Without proper care the chicks' welfare is in grave danger."
Torquay police are appealing for information.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online here.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
