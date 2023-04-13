Stock & Land
Market dearer at first post-Easter sale at VLE Pakenham

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
April 13 2023 - 6:00pm
A sale of high quality cattle spurred on buyers to firm up prices at Victorian Livestock Exchange (VLE) Pakenham for their post Easter April store sale on Thursday.

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

