A sale of high quality cattle spurred on buyers to firm up prices at Victorian Livestock Exchange (VLE) Pakenham for their post Easter April store sale on Thursday.
Agents yarded just about 2700 cattle in a sale where a number of good lines from local vendors dominated the vendor and heifer portions, and feedlotters dominated the buying.
Livestock agent at Elders Pakenham Carlo Taranto said the market was "brighter" than Pakenham's last store sale.
"We had a beautiful run of feeder steers, which attracted a good galley of feedlot buyers that pushed the market up," he said.
"The market was probably the best part of 10-12 cents dearer on the feeder steers with most of those feeder steers making over 400 cents a kilogram."
READ MORE:
Heavier cattle hovered around that 400c/kg mark too, with the first pen off the rank from DH Collins Farms, 567kg, sold for $2240 a head or 395c/kg.
Aquila Fields yarded a large run of feature too, with one cattle pen of 17 Angus steers from Aquila Fields, 508kg, also sold for $2090 or 411c/kg.
Other major vendors included Neerim Park's Cascade Park, who sold 20 Angus steers, 476kg, for $1970 or 413c/kg
Kinglake vendor Eagleglen Pastoral yarded 85 cattle throughout the sale, with one of their pens of 16 Angus steers, 475kg, $1890, 397c/kg.
But it was their heifers which were highly sought after from bidders, with one pen of 18 Angus heifers, 400kg, sold for $1910 or 477c/kg.
Eyton on Yarra also had a significant run and sold one pen of 20 steers, 383 kg, for $1610 or 420c/kg.
Mr Taranto said the feature sale from many of those vendors was of very good quality, consisting of
"This is our annual feature sale of four or five major vendors that breed about 250 calves each, so quality wise, it was as good as it can get," he said.
He said "all the processes were there and operating", with an intention of putting many of those heavier steers away into the feedlots for weightier cattle in a couple of months.
"They are probably just a little bit concerned that they're not going to get enough fat cattle out in a couple of months time," he said
"The strength was definitely with the feedlotters, while smaller cattle were picked up by the farmers,"
While Mr Taranto said confidence was definitely present in the galleries, but agents were eagerly awaiting more competition in the future after widespread rain.
"We probably need a lot more farmer competition in the market than what we have at the moment as well, as the market's really only been driven by the processes at the moment," he said.
"It's raining but it hasn't grown grass yet, so when we start to get some grass happening the store job will definitely get better.
"The job is rocking along pretty steady though and it's probably in a position where people can buy cattle and make a quid on them.
He also said the fat market needed to lift a little bit and was stagnating because of oversupply.
Buyer Brian Johnston, representing JHB Copefield Wagyu, Bayles said he was at VLE Pakenham to buy mothers for an embryo program.
He said today's sale was perfect timing for him.
"Quality here for us are pretty good, and while prices are up from recent weeks, things are cheap and there is good opportunity to buy," he said.
"To me, if anyone really is looking to buy, it is a good time right now, particularly females as there's lots of opportunity there."
Mr Johnston said both summer and autumn so far has been great and "grass was growing at the right time".
"As sure as night is day, dryness will happen, but at the moment, everything is going alright."
Some of the lighter steers did better than expected at Pakenham, with Healesville's Yarra Downs selling 17 Angus steers, 280kg sold for 460c/kg which was one of the highest cents per kilogram prices.
RW & PE Wurhatsch, Nar Nar Goon, sold 26 Angus steers, 348kg, for $1450 or 416c/kg.
D & P Miller, Peacedale, sold 19 Angus steers, 583kg, for $2370 or 406c/kg.
Heifers were also well sought after, with prices hovering between 370-390c/kg for pens weighing around 330-400kg.
M & S Reedy, Garfield sold eight heifers, 343kg, for $1340 or 390c/kg.
CT & S Biggs, Toolangi sold nine heifers, 364kg, for $1350 or 370c/kg.
Jarrahwood, Euroa, sold 17 Hereford steers, 442kg, for $1660 or 375c/kg.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.