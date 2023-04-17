Stock & Land
Quamby Plains sale at Launceston showed bulls' strong data

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 17 2023 - 6:00pm
Quamby Plains' top-priced bull at its annual autumn sale, Lot 4, Quamby Plains Stanley S54, sold to $22,000. Picture by AuctionsPlus
Quamby Plains' top-priced bull at its annual autumn sale, Lot 4, Quamby Plains Stanley S54, sold to $22,000. Picture by AuctionsPlus

*45 of 60 bulls sold to $22,000, av $8302

A Tasmanian stud principal says this year's bulls show the stud's dedication to structure and strong data.

