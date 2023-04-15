Stock & Land
Chris Hill to use lessons learnt from dairy tour on Smithton farm

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
April 16 2023 - 7:00am
Chris Hill recently spent five days travelling around Victoria to help progress his career. Pictures supplied.
A young dairy farmer, who has "fallen in love with Tassie", hopes what he learnt on a study tour to Victoria will assist him in reaching his own goals in the industry.

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

