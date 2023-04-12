Stock & Land
The Potato Virus Y tuber necrosis strain has been detected in Tasmania

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated April 13 2023 - 6:43am, first published 6:00am
While the potato virus is not dangerous to humans it does make affected tubers unfit for use. File picture
The Tasmanian potato industry has been hit once more, as a destructive virus that can reduce yields by up to 80 per cent has been detected on multiple properties across the state.

