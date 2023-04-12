The latest editions of Agriculture Victoria's cereal and pulse disease guides are now available to download as mobile-friendly e-books.
The 2023 Cereal Disease Guide and Pulse Disease Guide rank susceptibility of new and commonly grown grains and pulses, such as wheat, barley, oats, lentils, faba bean and chickpea.
The guides have been produced with support from Grains Research and Development and provide updated disease ratings and advice on reducing disease risk this season.
Growers should consult the current disease guide for the latest ratings and definitions to plan disease management.
Agriculture Victoria's cereal pathologist Dr Hari Dadu said the release of the updated cereal disease guide complemented earlier advice this season.
"They contain the latest disease resistance ratings to assist growers with their crop disease management plans and help prevent grain yield loss this season," Mr Dadu said.
"Within the guide, we advise on how to proactively manage crop disease risk particularly stripe rust, which wreaked havoc in wheat crops last year.
"Choosing a variety that is less susceptible to disease using the ratings in our guide is a recommended step to keep disease at bay."
He said it was also important for cereal growers to avoid managing disease solely through fungicide treatment.
The guide had advice on reducing the risk of fungicide resistance through crop rotation.
For pulse growers, the Pulse Disease Guide would be of particular interest to growers as it included new botrytis grey mould ratings for lentils, said Agriculture Victoria's pulse pathologist, Dr Joshua Fanning
The varieties GIA Leader, PBA Hallmark XT and PBA Kelpie XT had been provisionally downgraded.
These varieties would need to be monitored more closely during 2023.
"It's essential for growers to use the latest edition of the disease guide to inform their crop disease management strategy as disease ratings are reviewed and revised annually," he said.
"Last year's wet conditions were highly conducive for pulse diseases across Victoria and have impacted the ratings of some varieties and some disease ratings have changed to reflect this.
"Due to the high risk posed by stubble borne diseases growers should not double crop paddocks."
The 2023 Pulse and Cereal Disease guides are available on the Agriculture Victoria website and from AppleBooks.
