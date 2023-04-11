Stock & Land
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Boort early on Tuesday

By Jenny Denton
April 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Geoscience Australia map of the earthquake's location.
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake with an epicentre near Boort shook northern Victoria just before 2.30am on Tuesday.

