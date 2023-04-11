Council-run saleyards at Hamilton and Colac have been seeing a boost in store sales and vendor patronage since councillors decided to close Warrnambool saleyards late last year.
But there are fears from stock agents that some Warrnambool businesses have been disadvantaged by the changes.
Local stock agent Jack Kelly from J & J Kelly, said that one of the major changes for them has been how transportation is serviced.
"Our cars and transport getting locally serviced has had an impact and we've had to look elsewhere, as we'd have to get them serviced where we are, and that's mainly been at Hamilton" he said.
Mr Kelly, who is now selling cattle at Mortlake's WVLX and Hamilton saleyards, said agents have had to adjust their regular sale dates, but that's been a minor issue.
"Warrnambool sales were in the middle of the week, which meant you didn't have to run into holiday periods a lot of the time," he said.
"The centres we are in now usually operate closer to the weekend, and if you do have a long weekend coming up you run into periods where sales are not on and people may miss sales."
But he also said there were positive changes to the selling schedule, and farmers along with agents have been able to organise and prepare cattle better for Hamilton and Mortlake sales.
"At Mortlake, there are probably more buyers, it is a bigger centre, and their store sales do attract more cattle with more volume buyers there," he said.
Mr Kelly said numbers at Mortlake's saleyards have also seen larger throughput, as agents previously at Warrnambool have moved their business to their yards.
"We have been welcome at both Hamilton and Mortlake, and you do sometimes have to move on, which we have," he said.
"It's just a matter of getting clients there, and seeing what the saleyards have to offer for them," he said.
Outcross, who is contracted to manage WVLX, said throughput in January 2023 totalled 5265, which is more that two and a half times the throughput of 1951 in January 2022.
Outcross managing director Tom Newsome said the facility recognised the need for increased yardings and had made upgrades.
"We've increased the capacity of the facility by putting in nine new holding pens adjacent to the selling pens, and those holding pens are mainly for the delivery of livestock that travel significant distances, after our big store sales," he said.
He said the saleyards buyers from as far as Qld aim for best practice in terms of animal health and welfare, ensuring cattle travelling to their next home are "in good condition".
"Recently, WVLX has been putting through more than 10,000 store cattle a month and 6000 fat cattle a month," he said.
"That makes it a good place to market cattle from a producer's perspective, because you know that the market is going to be genuine and stock will make value on the day."
Meanwhile council director infrastructure and sustainability at Southern Grampians Shire Marg Scanlon had also confirmed the Hamilton Regional Livestock Exchange (HRLX) also had an increased throughput since the Warrnambool saleyard closure.
"This increase represents approximately 2,500 head of cattle in January and February 2023 as compared to the same months in 2022," Ms Scanlon said.
She said there was a commitment to ongoing maintenance of HRLX "and furthermore Council has received the HRLX Master Plan as developed by the Hamilton Regional Livestock Exchange Advisory Committee which references the renewal of various infrastructure including the cattle yards."
"This Master Plan informs forward capital programs and funding applications [where relevant]."
Ms Scanlon also said the advisory committee were developing a business and marketing plan for the saleyards which will identify its capacities "but also opportunities to increase use and access to the facilities and services".
"The committee aim to have this plan completed by December 2023 to present to council," she said.
"The development of this plan will include engagement with the key stakeholders."
Buyers and throughput have increased at the council-owned but privately-operated Corangamite Regional Livestock Exchange as well since the beginning on 2023, with a twice-monthly calf sale introduced after the Tuesday prime cattle sale.
It's a slightly different story at Colac saleyards, which like HRLX, is about 100 kilometres away from Warrnambool, but throughput has been more muted there, according to manager economy and business enterprise at Colac Otway Shire James Myatt.
"Colac Regional Saleyards has not seen a significant increase in cattle throughput since the closure of Warrnambool Saleyards, however does have capacity to receive additional cattle and would welcome new vendors to the facility," Mr Myatt said.
"An increase in yarding's would have minimal impact on the facility's maintenance requirements."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
