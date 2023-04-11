Stock & Land
Home/News

Nearby saleyards seeing a boost in throughput after Warrnambool closure

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:28pm, first published April 11 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's South West Livestock Exchange from the air. The saleyard conducted its last store sale in December 2022. File picture
Warrnambool's South West Livestock Exchange from the air. The saleyard conducted its last store sale in December 2022. File picture

Council-run saleyards at Hamilton and Colac have been seeing a boost in store sales and vendor patronage since councillors decided to close Warrnambool saleyards late last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.