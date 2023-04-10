Stock & Land
East coast cold snap brings rain to central, eastern Victoria

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated April 10 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:16am
Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Dean Narramore said during the Easter break, the heaviest falls were recorded in central and eastern parts of Victoria. Picture supplied
Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Dean Narramore said during the Easter break, the heaviest falls were recorded in central and eastern parts of Victoria. Picture supplied

The Mallee and north-west of Victoria largely missed out on the Easter soaking that hit most of the state, according to the weather bureau.

