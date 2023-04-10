The Mallee and north-west of Victoria largely missed out on the Easter soaking that hit most of the state, according to the weather bureau.
Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Dean Narramore said central and eastern Victoria received the most benefit from the passing weather system.
He said Mount Baw Baw recorded 98 millimetres, Mt William, the Grampians, had 88mm and Mallacoota 70mm.
"Generally the Mallee and north-country, missed out and the Wimmera missed out a bit as well - most of the falls were recorded around central and eastern Victoria."
Ballarat recorded 36mm while the Wimmera only saw 10-12mm of rain and Patho Plains, northern Victoria had 11mm.
In Gippsland, at Shady Creek, falls of 34mm were recorded, on top of 62mm last week.
"We had a cold front move through on Thursday and Good Friday that brought a band of showers and isolated thunderstorms and was focused on the Wimmera, the south-west and central parts of the state," Mr Narramore said.
"As that moved through it had those colder, southerly winds behind it.
"That brought a fair bit of moisture with it so we saw widespread showers across southern and mountain Victoria."
He said a cyclone forming off north-west Australia was "normally a good sign."
But another system, moving through on Wednesday, would not benefit from Cyclone Ilsa.
"We will see another cold front, that's the one linking in with the tropical cyclone, which will bring heavy rain to Western Australia and western South Australia," Mr Narramore said.
"But, unfortunately, by the time it gets to eastern South Australia and Victoria it's going to really weaken, so we might only see a few light showers on Friday and Saturday this week."
It was only expected to bring 5-10mm of rain.
Victoria saw a very wet, late winter, record wet spring and then the tap kind of turned off over summer and it's been pretty dry summer and into autumn," he said.
"In the next week, are looking at drier than average conditions and probably a bit warmer, as well."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
