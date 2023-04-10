Stock & Land
Pine Grove and Tennyson farmer fined after guilty plea to failing to provide sufficient feed or drink

Updated April 10 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:07am
Andrew Charles Chappel, Pine Grove and Tennyson plead guilty to charges of animal cruelty. File picture
Andrew Charles Chappel, Pine Grove and Tennyson plead guilty to charges of animal cruelty. File picture

A north-central Victorian farmer has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in the Echuca Magistrates' Court.

