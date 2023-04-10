AEMO Victorian Planning (AVP) and Transgrid have received more than 200 submissions in response to the Victoria to New South Wales West (VNI West) Consultation Report, which will help identify the proposed option for the transmission line.
In December 2022, AVP and Transgrid confirmed that an additional report would be published in response to stakeholder feedback, which included assessing alternate locations for the terminal station connecting the VNI West and the Western Renewables Link (WRL) projects.
VNI West is a proposed new high capacity 500 kilovolt (kV) double-circuit overhead transmission line between Victoria and New South Wales.
The project originally included a transmission line from Kerang in northern Victoria to a proposed terminal station in Hepburn Shire at Mount Prospect, planned for construction as part of the Western Renewables Link.
The preferred site for the terminal station is now identified at Bulgana in Northern Grampians Shire.
AVP group manager Nicola Falcon said meetings, webinars and community events had been held to further build project understanding and gather important social, heritage, environmental and economic feedback on a proposed route.
Ms Falcon, said that consultation over the last few years had shown that there was broad understanding of the need for new transmission investment, but that the regulated process for the critical infrastructure was complex and drawn out.
"Since 2019, we've been consulting on this project to identify a preferred option that maximises consumer benefits while meeting the power system needs for all Victorians," Ms Falcon said.
"The community members, farmers and council representatives we've met and spoken with understand that the rapid retirement of coal-fired generation is creating an urgent need for new transmission infrastructure to connect and share new electricity generation.
"We're very thankful that hundreds of stakeholders have taken part in our consultation program and made submissions."
Ms Falcon said in its role in helping plan for the energy transition, AWMO acknowledged and empathised with landholders that it was a long, highly regulated and technical process to deliver the essential infrastructure to provide low-cost, low-emissions energy to all Victorians.
Stakeholder submissions will be assessed and contribute to the final stage of the investment test, the Project Assessment Conclusions Report (PACR), which is due in the next month.
The PACR will identify a preferred option.
The preferred option establishes the broad area of interest for the project, including locations for connecting the project into the existing electricity network.
Should the project pass the regulated investment test bydemonstrating it would deliver the greatest benefits, it could progress to the next stage.
"When the area of interest for the proposed route is identified, detailed land and cultural assessments and individual consultation with landholders to understand any implications and associated compensation will take place," Ms Falcon said.
"This will happen before the final transmission design is finalised and route is selected.
"This would also include planning and environment approval processes in Victoria and an Environmental Impact Statement in New South Wales."
VNI West will provide a vital new transmission line to link new renewable generators with the grid and ensure reliable, affordable power as Australia transitions to clean, low-cost renewables.
For further information, including webinar Q&As and recording, visit AEMO's website.
In Victoria, AVP and Transgrid have held 12 community drop-in sessions, three webinars and more than 15 briefings with Traditional Owners, councils and stakeholders in the past six weeks.
