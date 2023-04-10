Stock & Land
VNI West consultation attracts 200 submissions - with more expected to come in

April 10 2023 - 11:00am
VNI West is a proposed new high capacity 500 kilovolt (kV) double-circuit overhead transmission line between Victoria and New South Wales. Picture supplied
AEMO Victorian Planning (AVP) and Transgrid have received more than 200 submissions in response to the Victoria to New South Wales West (VNI West) Consultation Report, which will help identify the proposed option for the transmission line.

