Weeds and Rabbits Project win community award at Australian Biosecurity Awards

A Victorian collective of volunteers aiming to improve invasive pest management has won a community award at the Australian Biosecurity Awards held in Canberra this past week.
Four community pest management groups - the Victorian Blackberry Taskforce, the Victorian Gorse Taskforce, the Victorian Rabbit Action Network and the Victorian Serrated Tussock Working Party - delivered the Weeds and Rabbits Project.
The project, which ran from 2016-21, produced a series of 'system maps' which were used in a workshop with over 100 participants to identify where they could intervene and support community-led action on weeds and rabbit control.
The project then provided scholarships to emerging leaders and ran a two-day masterclass to upskill key stakeholders to educate the community about weeds and pests.
READ MORE:
Director of plants, chemicals and invasives at Agriculture Victoria Sharyn Williams said the award showed what could be achieved when community is at the centre of invasive pest management.
Over it's five years, the Weeds and Rabbits Project engaged almost 6500 people through activities including workshops, field days and masterclasses.
"They have worked tirelessly to raise awareness and understanding of weeds and rabbit management in Victoria and changed attitudes and behaviours in ways that reduce biosecurity risks to Australia's environment," Ms Williams said.
"The team has delivered outstanding results to help landholders improve their understanding and raise the standard of weed and rabbit management," Ms Williams said.
The project also worked to encourage more young people to be involved in invasive species management through grants to community groups and undertook behavioural research on how compliance with invasive species legislation could be improved.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.