Weeds and Rabbits Project win community award at Australian Biosecurity Awards

April 9 2023 - 1:00pm
The Weeds and Rabbits Project produced a set of system maps which led towards work in community focused efforts to control invasive pest management. File picture.
A Victorian collective of volunteers aiming to improve invasive pest management has won a community award at the Australian Biosecurity Awards held in Canberra this past week.

