Stock & Land
Home/News

Lardner Park Steer Trial's top winners include Hereford stud principals

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charellan Poll Herefords stud principal Stan Walker, Pearsondale, and Tarwin Poll Hereford stud principal David Meikle, Meeniyan, took out high prizes in the Lardner Park Steer Trial. Picture supplied by Warragul Gazette
Charellan Poll Herefords stud principal Stan Walker, Pearsondale, and Tarwin Poll Hereford stud principal David Meikle, Meeniyan, took out high prizes in the Lardner Park Steer Trial. Picture supplied by Warragul Gazette

Proof is in the pudding for Victorian Herefords after taking out top prizes in the 47th annual steer trial at Warragul.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.