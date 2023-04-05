The first April store sale at WVLX Mortlake was small in yarding, but were spirited in bidding.
Agents only yarded 590 cattle of mixed quality in a sale which had less well bred younger cattle in the pens and prices staying relatively firm or slightly dearer than their previous store sale.
Nutrien Warnambool stock agent Josh McDonald said that despite the mixed quality, prices went better than expected.
"There was a lot of cattle that were probably plainer and a bit of a clean-up type of job, but I thought they sold really well," he said.
"Good pens of steers sold as well as they would have at our last store sale here, which is positive."
One of those good quality pens held 15 Angus weaner steers from vendor Keatings Holdings, 400kg, which sold for 440 cents per kilogram or $1761 a head.
Some lighter lots did well too, with a pen of 19 Angus-cross 6-7 month-old steers from West Cloven Hills grabbing the highest cents per kilogram price of 500c/kg or $1073.
Mr McDonald said competition showed good signs, especially for the much larger expected yarding of over 5000 at WVLX Mortlake's store sale later this month.
"There probably wasn't enough even cattle to see a wide spread of how things went, but there was plenty of competition for the offering," he said.
Most buyers were local with some interest from the central-west region and one buyer coming in from northern Victoria while feedlotters also were present.
Mr McDonald said the confidence in the gallery could have been spurred on by being closer to a break, similar to results at the recent Yea store sale.
"I think there is some anticipation for an early autumn break here locally, not that is has been too dry either, but I think as we get ourselves into the season a bit more, there will be more confidence ahead," he said.
"We definitely noticed there today that there was a significant amount of bidding throughout."
Duxford Ag sold 7 Angus-cross steers, 335kg, for 402c/kg or $1349.
Nister Farms sold 14 Angus-cros heifers, 431kg, for 380c/kg or $1639.
The sale had a good run of dairy breed steers plus dairy crosses of mixed sex.
These included a couple of pens from Debra Eather, with one of those pens being five Friesian steers, 449kg, sold for 240c/kg or $1077.
J Balcombe also sold a pen of 13 Friesian steers, 447kg, for 248c/kg or $1020.
D & S Mitchell sold a pen of 12 Speckle Park-cross steers, 458kg, for 370c/kg or $1694.
Cows with young calves at foot sold from $1,750 to $2450 per unit while PTIC cows made from 220c/kg-298c/kg.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
