Stock & Land
Home/News

Farmers unite over call to action

Kate Stark
By Kate Stark
April 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Nuffield Scholarship recipient Iain Field is implementing new technology on-farm to reduce emissions and create a sustainable enterprise. Picture supplied by Farmers for Climate Action
2022 Nuffield Scholarship recipient Iain Field is implementing new technology on-farm to reduce emissions and create a sustainable enterprise. Picture supplied by Farmers for Climate Action

Agricultural lobby group Farmers for Climate Action (FCA) has called for greater Federal Government funding in the fight against climate change after a recent survey they conducted found the majority of farmers did not know where to find practical help to cut emissions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Stark

Kate Stark

Editor, Tasmanian Farmer.

An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.