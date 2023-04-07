Stock & Land
Home/News

Raewyn Pickering's Melbourne International Comedy Festival show pokes fun at country life

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
April 8 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Comedian Raewyn Pickering will be bringing stories from the paddock to the stage at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, in her show Bush Week, beginning April 10. Picture supplied
Comedian Raewyn Pickering will be bringing stories from the paddock to the stage at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, in her show Bush Week, beginning April 10. Picture supplied

Farm life has given comedian Raewyn Pickering some of the best material she could work with.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.