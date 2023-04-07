Farm life has given comedian Raewyn Pickering some of the best material she could work with.
Ms Pickering believes taking those stories to the stage, which she's been doing since 2016, has been an absolute joy.
"Most of the funny stories I find are in the conversations I have on farm, like when a kid asked me which hole the meat comes out of," she said.
"There was another person who said that a cow 'looks really full of milk'.
"There is no end to the material you can get."
Ms Pickering grew up in the Poll Hereford hub of Warwick, Qld.
But the farm life stayed with her when she moved to Melbourne where even though she is surrounded by urban life, her day job is to look after livestock on a children's farm.
She said it had been fascinating seeing city people hear about her country life over the time she's worked on her comedy.
"Obviously there were a few years where comedy didn't happen with COVID, but in Melbourne, you work towards getting a good hour up your sleeve," she said.
"I once thought people may not want to hear about country stories or what it's like working on the farm, but it turns out people really do enjoy the weird quirky things I grew up with and the things I see."
"There is a bit of a weird disconnect between city and country people, but I never really thought of myself being less than anyone else, but sometimes I hear 'you never grew up with a Myer store?'
"We didn't even grow up with a proper Target, we had Target Country and wore Piping Hot boardshorts, but I don't think of that as a bad thing."
"I mean I had a horse growing up in the country, which is awesome."
Ms Pickering's show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Bush Week, is her first solo show after performing in split shows with other comedians.
The show is a tribute to those who grew up in the country and those who had had to deal with adjusting to city life, but there would be a few quirky livestock facts learnt at the children's farm thrown in too.
"On the children's farm we have all kinds of livestock like cows, sheep, goats, alpacas and chickens," she said.
"You spread yourself around so many different worlds and it is really interesting to see the workings of the dairy goat industry and then purchasing a guinea fowl the next week.
Ms Pickering said she "fell into the role" and while working on a children's farm is uniquely Melbourne - there are "five or six" throughout the city, according to Ms Pickering - the urban setting brings with it some strange interactions.
"Some people do get scared by chickens, but there is a need to feel connected to the country.
"In Warwick, you either had a farm or knew someone who grew up on a farm, and children farms weren't really a thing in Brisbane.
But most days are hugely positive experiences.
"I really do love it though, and find it such a satisfying job."
As for her stand up, Ms Pickering believes that poking fun at farm life has taught the value of not taking things too seriously.
"When I get out to those regional gigs, in small town halls and other venues, audiences are really receptive, and even though I may have had a slightly different experience growing up Warwick to Victorians, it is very relatable," she said.
"I mean I love to poke fun at Warwick people too, and a lot of this comedy business is the ability to just laugh at yourself and have self care.
"I'm horrible at self care sometimes - I didn't even used to know what a manicure is, and I only had my first ever massage last year, because, well, no-one ever talks about that in the country."
Bush Week begins its two-week run at the comedy festival on April 10.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
