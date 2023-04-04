Coles' purchase of two milk processing factories has been described as a "strategic acquisition", by one leading food industry analyst.
Melbourne-based Fresh Agenda director Steve Spencer said the purchase of the Victorian and NSW factories, from Canadian dairy giant Saputo for $105 million, was no surprise.
"Milk production has been dropping for a long time, the owner of the asset probably flagged their interest in moving them on, so it's logical," Mr Spencer said.
"It's a very strategic acquisition for the security of that business - they [Coles] used to have milk plants a long time ago.
"They do it for a reason and the reason is security and certainty - in this industry, at the moment, there isn't a lot of that."
The supply chain was already established, but the purchase gave Coles a greater understanding of milk processing assets, he said.
"Their [Coles] contracts are pricing milk out for two years, so this is not a surprise."
READ MORE:
The two plants, at Laverton, and Erskine Park, Sydney, were built by MG a decade ago for $140m.
The factories produce Coles Own Brand 2L and 3L milk.
About 90 farmers currently supply Coles.
Coles chief executive Steven Cain said the move would improve security of milk supply, supply chain resilience and facilitate further growth opportunities "through new product innovation."
Mr Spencer said it gave Coles "a bit more margin on the product and a bit more flexibility.
"They are probably are okay for supply with what they've got at the moment, but there is always attrition going on in the supply base - they will get milk when they need to meet their requirements," he said.
Woolworths had a different model, so was not likely to follow "in the short term."
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Mark Billing agreed it was a "risk mitigation strategy" by Coles.
"The milk pool has shrunk, as we all know," he said.
"I would suggest if I was sitting around the Coles board table, I would be looking at what the long term risk is to milk supply.
"By having direct supply and control of processing that gives them a little bit more assurance of putting milk on shelves."
Mr Billing described the move as "interesting.
"Given the two factories they have purchased were supplying all the milk for the shelf in the first place, to me, it seems like a natural step," he said.
Saputo was a global cheesemaker and acquired the factories through the buy-out of Murray Goulburn.
"Divesting those and concentrating on their core business seems to make a bit of sense," he said.
But he said farmers would need to watch that Coles did not manipulate milk prices, in the future.
He said there was still a significant choice in the number of processors farmers could supply.
"In other countries where supermarkets control the whole supply chain it hasn't played out that well - but the advantage we have in Australia is the level of choice we have," he said.
The deal is still subject to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission approval, expected to be completed in the first half of next year.
"We have a couple of advantages, the ACCC is one and the Dairy Code of Conduct is the other - that provides a level of comfort for both processors and farmers," he said.
"We need to keep a close eye on how it progresses and ensure it operates within the confines of the ACCC and the Code."
Rabobank senior dairy analyst Michael Harvey said the acquisition was part of a major transformation of the Australian supply chain, which still had some way to run.
"Changing ownership of assets is part of this and Coles' direct sourcing is also a change," Mr Harvey said.
"More broadly, the supply chain is witnessing a big shift in how much milk is in the system, who processes it, recruitment strategies and what markets are being focussed on.
"In addition, the milk price architecture continues to change."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.