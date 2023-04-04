The Victorian Farmers Federation has secured an extension for feedback on the proposed VNI West electricity line project.
Submissions are now due by Wednesday, April 19.
The VNI West seeks to expand the electricity transmission interconnector capacity between Victoria and NSW through infrastructure that links renewable energy facilities in both states.
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has considered a total of seven credible options for the project route.
Option Five, a 500 kilovolt (kV) double-circuit overhead transmission line connecting to the Western Renewables Link (WRL) at Bulgana to EnergyConnect in the NSW Riverina via a new terminal station in northern Victoria, is AEMO's preferred option.
St Arnaud Young Farmers group secretary Rachel McIntyre said she was pleased an extension had been granted.
She's from a sheep and cropping property, near Gre Gre, north of St Arnaud.
"I was relieved when I saw they had extended the time for feedback - I was worried a lot of people wouldn't have time to write anything about it," Ms McIntyre said.
There was still considerable concern about the project, she said.
"Everyone is feeling very confused and very disheartened - a lot of people found out at the Wimmera Field Days," she said.
There had not been a lot of information put out by AEMO, she said.
"They are just trying to swipe it under the rug and hope nobody notices."
Farmers expressed their anger at a public meeting, held by the VFF and Northern Grampians shire, in St Arnaud recently.
She said according to banks and assessors, "even just talk of having these power lines run through your property decreases your land value by about 50 per cent," she said.
"That really puts a big hit on your bottom line."
Ms McIntyre said the lines would restrict activities like spraying, while there were concerns about fighting fires around the pylons.
More than 170 people were at the St Arnaud meeting in late March, which was also attended by VicGrid representatives.
VicGrid is the newly established agency within government that will be responsible for the planning of future transmission projects.
The VFF said the corridor for the VNI West project encompassed a number of irrigation areas including the Loddon, Torrumbarry and Campaspe districts.
An AEMO spokesperson said since starting its VNI West engagement program in December 2019, the corporation had welcomed stakeholder participation and input.
"We continue to provide information and guidance on a broad range of topics, such as working near and undergrounding powerlines, and why the project is needed to essentially keep the lights on moving forward," the spokesman said.
"We've also encouraged others to speak with farmers in the local areas that have run farming operations, such as irrigated and dry-land cropping, under existing transmission lines for decades."
The spokesman said all powerlines, from those connected to homes and sheds, and the estimated 6,500 km of transmission lines throughout Victoria had safety rules that emergency response groups, like the CFA, were aware of.
"Importantly, we're still consulting on the proposed transmission line - the exact route hasn't been confirmed," the spokesman said.
"We empathise that this is a long, highly regulated and technical process to deliver this essential infrastructure to provide low-lost, low-emissions energy to all Victorians."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
