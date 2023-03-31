A man has been flown to hospital after he was thrown from his tractor during a rollover on a southern Riverina property on Friday morning.
A multi-agency, interstate rescue operation got under way after emergency services were called to Nolans Road, near Berrigan Road at Lalalty, south of Berrigan about 9.25am.
A man, aged in his 20s, was assessed on the scene by paramedics.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man was treated for head and leg injuries.
Emergency crews - including NSW State Emergency Service volunteers, police and also paramedics from Ambulance Victoria - were on the scene and worked to free the man.
An Ambulance Victoria rescue helicopter was also tasked to the scene.
"The patient was trapped after the tractor rolled and ejected him, but, fortunately, it did not physically land on him," NSW Ambulance Inspector Julieann Exton said.
"We required rescue assistance to move the tractor before we could fully assess and treat him for significant head and leg injuries.
"Due to the location of the accident, Victoria Ambulance responded with its Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) and flew him to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.
"Today's incident was a great multi-agency effort which helped ensure the best possible outcome for the patient."
