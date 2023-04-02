Stock & Land
Home/News

Regional travel price cap takes effect in Victoria

By Adrian Black
April 2 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria's new fare cap applies to all PTV regional buses, town buses, V/Line trains and coaches. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Victoria's new fare cap applies to all PTV regional buses, town buses, V/Line trains and coaches. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

Victorian regional travellers could save up to $40 per trip as fare caps promised during the state election come into effect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.