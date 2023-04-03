Stock & Land
Wanrua stud principal Andrew Manson is rapt with an online outcome

Rachel Simmonds
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:30pm
Wanrua Poll Herefords' top-priced bull Lot 1, Wanrua Superman S109, sold for $6500. Picture supplied
*8 of 16 bulls sold to $7000, av $3094

THE NEWRY stud's bulls went live on AuctionsPlus for its second annual sale ahead of next year's 70th anniversary celebrations.

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

