THE NEWRY stud's bulls went live on AuctionsPlus for its second annual sale ahead of next year's 70th anniversary celebrations.
Wanrua Poll Hereford stud principal Andrew Manson said he was very pleased with the online sale outcome and happy to share Wanrua's genetics with the successful bidders.
"At Wanrua Poll Herefords, we pride ourselves in producing bulls with natural doing ability and quality phenotype," he said.
"We consider this, alongside our investments in diversifying genetics, to be an asset in our marketability and sale results today."
The top-priced bull overall, Lot 6, Warwick Court Sphere S043, sold to $7000 to an undisclosed buyer.
It was sired by Warwick Court Peak P028 and out of Warwick Court Flossie K020.
Its February 2023 Hereford Breedplan estimated breeding values included +4.2 kilograms birth weight, +41kg 200-day weight, +69kg 400-day weight, +96kg 600-day weight, as well as +2.9 centimetres scrotal size, +2.9 square centimetres eye muscle area (EMA) and +1.0 per cent intramuscular fat (IMF).
Wanrua's top-priced bull Lot 1, Wanrua Superman S109, was sired by Red Hill Monarch M044 and out of Wanrua Patricia 14.
Its EBVs included +6.3kg birth weight, +37kg 200-day weight, +54kg 400-day weight, +81kg 600-day weight, as well as +1.4cm scrotal size, +1.7sqcm EMA and -0.4pc IMF.
Elders stud stock agent Ryan Bajada, Bairnsdale, said he believed Wanrua's second annual sale was strong with more bulls selling this year.
"It was a pretty good result we thought, the second sale for Wanrua and they sold more bulls than last year so there's growth on last year," he said.
"Clients have been very happy with the bulls they've been buying.
"They've been breeding Poll Hereford cattle for near-on 70 years, next year is their 70th anniversary so there's the depth of pedigree there.
"It's a heavily phenotype-based breeding there too, so you're buying very commercially-relevant Poll Hereford bulls."
Mr Manson said he now looked forward to their Wodonga team featuring in an upcoming national show and sale in May, with three bulls on exhibition that were sired by Cootharaba Plowman and Wanrua Colorado.
"We thank all buyers, underbidders and agents for their ongoing support at Wanrua Poll Herefords, and look forward to seeing [them] at Wodonga National Show and Sale," he said.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
