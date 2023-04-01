Stock & Land
Home/News

The Disputed Country: new book details the lost history of the South Australia-Victoria border

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
April 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr John Deckert (centre) describing the importance of Wade's Termination Point with Mayor Liz Goossens and CEO Anne Champness. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Mr John Deckert (centre) describing the importance of Wade's Termination Point with Mayor Liz Goossens and CEO Anne Champness. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

A story of sweat and tears - and the drinking of horse's blood - has been resolved on an unmarked section of the South Australia-Victoria border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.