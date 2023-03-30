Police search for truck driver that failed to stop after colliding with power cable

Police are searching for the driver of a B-double hay truck that collided with a power pole cable at Woolsthorpe on Thursday morning.
Koroit police Leading Senior Constable Ian McNiven said the truck collided with the strainer cable on Lemans Road between 7.30am and 8am.
"The second trailer managed to snare the cable as the truck was turning towards the Warrnambool-Caramut Road," he said.
"The collision caused the pole to break at the base and live electricity wires fell to the ground."
Leading Senior Constable McNiven said the motorist continued driving and appeared to have not reported the incident to police.
"They may not be aware that a collision occurred," he said.
"Local CFA units and Koroit police attended the scene until Powercor arrived and made the area safe.
"An unknown witness captured the incident on his mobile phone and shared the footage on social media app Snapchat."
Leading Senior Constable McNiven said the truck was a white cab over engine model with a sleeper compartment attached.
"The trailers were matching low flat bed hay carting types," he said.
"Police would like the witness, driver, or anyone else in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage, to contact Koroit Police station on 5565 8202."
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
