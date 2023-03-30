Stock & Land
Home/News

Koroit police search for driver involved in incident at Woolsthorpe

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police search for truck driver that failed to stop after colliding with power cable
Police search for truck driver that failed to stop after colliding with power cable

Police are searching for the driver of a B-double hay truck that collided with a power pole cable at Woolsthorpe on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.