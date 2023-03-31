Stock & Land
Largest private rail freight operator issues Safeguard Mechanism warning

March 31 2023 - 1:00pm
PN has 570 diesel locomotives across Australia, carrying out 800 rail freight services - including transport of bulk grain - for more than 340 customers. Picture supplied
Australia's largest private rail freight company has warned current settings of the federal government's Safeguard Mechanism will result in more freight shifting from trains to trucks.

