Australia's largest private rail freight company has warned current settings of the federal government's Safeguard Mechanism will result in more freight shifting from trains to trucks.
Pacific National chief executive Paul Scurrah said the current settings would perversely increase emissions, traffic congestion, and road trauma incidents.
He said major rail haulers may incur significant additional costs, while tens of thousands of trucking companies were not required to comply with mandated emissions reduction targets.
The Safeguard Mechanism regulates the emissions of Australia's 215 biggest polluting facilities, including a who's who of fossil fuel companies and big miners.
"The quickest and most efficient way to decarbonise the national supply chain is to support the haulage of more freight by trains - the current Safeguard Mechanism does the opposite by tilting the playing field in favour of more freight being transported by bigger and heavier trucks," Mr Scurrah said.
"Compared to road freight transport, rail haulage is up to four times more fuel efficient and so provides a low-emissions transport solution for the Australian supply chain."
While rail freight represented less than four per cent of total transport emissions it was significantly over-represented in terms of the proportion of transport activity captured by the Safeguard Mechanism, he said.
"Approximately 65 per cent of rail freight activity is captured under the Safeguard Mechanism against a mere 2pc for road freight transport," he said.
PN has 570 diesel locomotives across Australia, carrying out 800 rail freight services for more than 340 customers. That includes haulage of about 570,000 tonnes of bulk freight like grain and steel.
Mr Scurrah said alternative-fuelled locomotives, like hydrogen fuel cell power, capable of long distance heavy haulage operations were more than a decade away from being available commercially.
"In the meantime, to help comply with the Safeguard Mechanism to reduce emissions by 4.9pc year-on-year to 2030 - and offset the need to buy a bundle of Australian carbon credit units capped at $75 a tonne - Pacific National has invested $330 million to purchase 50 new state-of-the-art freight locomotives," he said.
The locomotives would yield a lower carbon footprint during operations.
They were being locally manufactured and assembled in Newcastle, NSW, and would be delivered starting in 2024.
Pacific National was also investing millions in new rollingstock, including 110 tandem well wagons, which allow for the double-stacking of shipping containers.
The rail freight sector would face factors, beyond its control, towards the end of the decade.
"This will result in rail freight operators having to purchase significant numbers of carbon credit units each year - an extra cost burden for our sector which will be felt by consumers at the end of the supply chain," he said.
"Without alternative fuel options and technology like hydrogen powered freight locomotives being commercially available within the next decade, Pacific National has calculated the cost of purchasing carbon credit units at $12 million in FY30."
Mr Scurrah said the Australian rail freight sector was further boxed-in because electrification of the rail network nationally was cost-prohibitive
Emissions intensity was influenced by the condition and alignment of track infrastructure, which was not owned or controlled by operators like Pacific National.
"Australian rail freight companies have no control over the condition of the track infrastructure they operate on or global technological developments in locomotives and rollingstock," he said.
Pacific National has recommended the government provide additional funding to improve the resilience and reliability of interstate and regional rail networks to enable more efficient and productive rail freight operations.
It also called for the encouragement of mode-shift incentive schemes, to move freight off road and onto rail.
"Given the Australian rail freight industry for non-iron-ore operations is not vertically integrated, Pacific National, and other railway users are totally reliant on rail infrastructure managers like the Australian Rail Track Corporation for changes that will enable more efficient operations," Mr Scurrah said.
