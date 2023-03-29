A farmer has been slapped with a $65,000 fine, and banned from owning livestock for 25 years, after hundreds of emaciated and diseased sheep were found at his properties.
Steven Ralston, 56, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to 14 animal cruelty charges.
The charges relate to the treatment of Ralston's around 800 head of mixed age and sex sheep, kept on his properties in St Arnaud totaling 5123 acres.
Investigations into Ralston began after an animal welfare complaint was made against him in 2020, with departmental officers visiting the St Arnaud property on March 10, 2020.
During the visit, the officers found sheep with long wool and dags, with many of the sheep wool blind, meaning their wool was so long they could not see.
The pasture on the block was made up of very sparse grass and weed, with not enough nutrition to sustain the flock on the paddock.
There was no evidence of supplementary feed at the property.
Of the malnourished flock, ten of the sheep were observed to have fly strike, a condition where parasitic flies lay eggs in soiled and matted wool, causing the maggots to bury into the sheep's skin.
No attempt had been made to provide veterinary care to the 10 sheep.
The officers located an emaciated young sheep unable to walk, with severe atrophy of its fat reserves, two fractured legs and a bacterial infection.
The sheep was euthanised at the scene.
Ralston was issued with a notice under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act requiring him to crutch, wig and provide food to the 500 head of sheep by March 15, 2020.
This was followed by a Conditional Control order made at St Arnaud Magistrates Court allowing inspectors to monitor the conditions of his livestock for a period of five years.
Further animal welfare investigations were made at Ralston's properties in Chinkapook on March 21, 2020, which found similarly lethargic and emaciated animals.
The only water supply in the Chinkapook paddock was a concrete water trough, which was empty except for a green, foul- smelling ooze surrounding a dead sheep carcass.
An animal welfare notice, similar to the one issued in St Arnaud, was issued relating to the almost 820 head of sheep found across various properties owned by Ralston in Chinkapook.
Neither of the St Arnaud or Chinkapook orders were complied with.
At Wednesday's sentencing hearing Magistrate Ronald Saines said the "depth and scale of abuse of animals in a commercial setting that is evident is appalling and confronting".
"There was no evidence of hay, and barely a blade of grass in them (paddocks)," Mr Saines said.
Mr Saines also revealed a follow-up visit by agricultural officers in March 2021 to Ralston's properties allegedly found more than 400 decomposed sheep carcasses, with a further 180 required to be euthanised.
Another 167 sheep had to be euthanised as they were unfit to transport due to emaciation.
Mr Saines said further charges were likely.
"Mr Ralston appears to be incapable of protecting or caring for his sheep stock," Mr Saines said.
"In these circumstances, I find a compelling case for a banning order."
Ralston was fined $65,000 and banned from owning animals for 25 years.
