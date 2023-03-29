Stock & Land
St Arnaud farmer gets fined, banned from holding stock, after cruelty case

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
March 30 2023 - 10:10am
Warning: this story contains distressing images

A photo taken of one of Ralston's neglected sheep in its paddock. Picture supplied
A farmer has been slapped with a $65,000 fine, and banned from owning livestock for 25 years, after hundreds of emaciated and diseased sheep were found at his properties.

